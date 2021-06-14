Oxygen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $438,943.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004308 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $102.43 million and approximately $438,943.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,150,562 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

