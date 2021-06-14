Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 354,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.15. 175,698 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36.

