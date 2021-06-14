Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $180.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $184.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

