Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,523 shares of company stock worth $6,483,949 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.