Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,677 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

PKG opened at $143.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.24.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.