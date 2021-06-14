PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after buying an additional 790,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after buying an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.