PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,242 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of PagSeguro Digital worth $279,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $52.64. 8,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.