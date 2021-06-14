PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and $2.49 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00167240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.01052077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,324.73 or 1.00359861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

