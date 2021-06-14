Palouse Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

