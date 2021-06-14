Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Cap of $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00786620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.63 or 0.07916234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

