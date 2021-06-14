Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,010 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Silvergate Capital worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $18,010,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $16,123,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.64. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

