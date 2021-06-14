Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,788 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1,027.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

