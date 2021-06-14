Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 894.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.26. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

