Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,642 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 894.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.