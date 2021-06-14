Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,061 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of TriCo Bancshares worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $454,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.