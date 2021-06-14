Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of First Hawaiian worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.