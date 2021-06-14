Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 107.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 292,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

