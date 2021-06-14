Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,503 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $184.19 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.22. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

