Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

COG stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.