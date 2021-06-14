Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,293 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

