Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2,903.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 240,189 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.27 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

