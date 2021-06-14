Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.68 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

