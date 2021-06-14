Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,669.79 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,050.00 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,878.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

