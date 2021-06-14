Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 498.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Natera worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,469 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.