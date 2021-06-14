Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 498.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Natera worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $103.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,469 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,042. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

