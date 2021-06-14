Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Rush Enterprises worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

