Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,505 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Airlines worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United Airlines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

