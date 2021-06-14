Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $123.15 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.