Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.82 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $113.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

