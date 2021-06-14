Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Stifel Financial worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

