Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $187.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

