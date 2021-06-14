Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 131,984 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1,734.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

