Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

