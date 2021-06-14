Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,265,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,680,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

