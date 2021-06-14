Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,925 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

