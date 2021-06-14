Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,574 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

