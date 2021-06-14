Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,952 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Q2 worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 24,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Q2 by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $417,193.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,086 shares of company stock worth $3,892,405 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

