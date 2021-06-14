Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,947 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Hawaiian worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.60 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

