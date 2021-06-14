Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,293 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,293 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

