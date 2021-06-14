Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,671 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of MacroGenics worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.