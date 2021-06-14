Pantos Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Pantos coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $22,185.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00169499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00186070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.01061612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.85 or 1.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

