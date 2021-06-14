Parachute 24-Hour Volume Reaches $381,964.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $381,964.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001313 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 634,000,346 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

