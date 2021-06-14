Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $11.44 on Monday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

