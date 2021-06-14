Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Down to $11.44

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.11. Paramount Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 8,588 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

