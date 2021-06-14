Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.
Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
