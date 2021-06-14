Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.