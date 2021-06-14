Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 554.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.