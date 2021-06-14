ParkinGo Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $582.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,601.35 or 1.00106045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000930 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002538 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

