PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Achieves $104.04 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $104.04 million and $1.31 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00149850 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.08 or 0.00641193 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

