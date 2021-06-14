Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.50 on Monday. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $822.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

