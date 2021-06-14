Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.32.

PASG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 181,452 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

